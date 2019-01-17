GREENWOOD VILLAGE – A second-half surge proved to be the difference for the Cherry Creek girls basketball team on Wednesday night.

The Bruins, who are ranked No. 4 in Class 5A, entered halftime tied 24-24 with Cherokee Trail at home. Cherry Creek, however, returned with a different tone in the second half to break away for a 60-36 victory.

The win is the Bruins' most recent since being defeated Saturday, bouncing back from that loss to No. 3 Grandview.

It also improved Cherry Creek to 9-3 overall with a 4-1 mark in Centennial League play.

Cherokee Trail falls to 8-5, 3-2 CL.

