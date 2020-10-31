9Preps Game of the Week: No. 6 Fairview tops Legacy in battle of undefeated teams

BOULDER, Colo. — The battle of undefeated teams lived up to the hype.
In the 9Preps Game of the Week No. 6 Fairview won a shootout against Legacy 43-32 to move to 4-0 on the 2020 season. The Lightning are now 3-1.
Fairview now has its eyes on securing a spot in the eight-team playoff bracket, while Legacy will have to continue to battle and earn one themselves. The Knights battle Horizon next Friday while the Lightning take on Poudre.
Watch the extended highlights above and catch more on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!
