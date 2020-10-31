9Preps Game of the Week: No. 6 Fairview tops Legacy in battle of undefeated teams

The Knights and Lightning played a wild game on Friday night, but Fairview pulled out a 43-32 win.

BOULDER, Colo. — The battle of undefeated teams lived up to the hype.

In the 9Preps Game of the Week No. 6 Fairview won a shootout against Legacy 43-32 to move to 4-0 on the 2020 season. The Lightning are now 3-1.

Fairview now has its eyes on securing a spot in the eight-team playoff bracket, while Legacy will have to continue to battle and earn one themselves. The Knights battle Horizon next Friday while the Lightning take on Poudre.