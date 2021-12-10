Legend rolls through Douglas County to stay undefeated in league play

The Titans took down the Huskies 49-7 on the road Friday night.

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The Legend Titans are really good at football.

Of course, that's unsurprising with the Titans having won eight of their first nine games. But they looked incredibly sound on all factors in a dominant win in which they took a 42-0 lead over their quality league opponent in the Douglas County Huskies.

With Colton Warner, Bryce Vaz and Jackson Brush showcasing their skills all season long, and players like Malik Wynn and Brecken Reiser exemplifying explosive talent this offense is extremely fun to watch. Not to mention their lineman led by Luke Sandy and Rudy Gish.

Captain Mello Castro and the defense looked tough all night. Douglas County's quarterback and wide receiver duo of AJ Jackson and Chase Nelson are two of the best in the state who made some great plays including a deep pass diving catch that set up a third-quarter touchdown but the Titan defense was very impressive in Castle Rock.

Legend won 49-7 and will travel to Colorado Springs next week to play Doherty.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.