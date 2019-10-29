DENVER — The regular season is coming down the final stretch, and the games are only getting better! Our Game of the Week candidates include pivotal league matchups and lower-classification powerhouses.

Options include:

No. 5 Pomona at No. 2 Ralston Valley (5A)

Flatirons Academy at No. 1 Strasburg (1A)

No. 10 Cherokee Trail at No. 9 Eaglecrest (5A)

VOTE early and often! Each device will be allowed a daily vote until the poll closes at 10 a.m. Thursday.

If you're having trouble seeing the poll, click here.