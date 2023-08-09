High school football rankings: Week 3

Here are the Colorado high school football rankings for this week, voted on by select media members across the state.

COLORADO, USA — With two games down in the high school football season, various media voters from around the state have gathered to produce the Select Media Football Poll.

These rankings will be produced from now until the end of the regular season for all classifications. In order to provide a wide perspective, voters are participation from the following media outlets:

Colorado Preps

The Grand Junction Sentinel

9News Denver

The Colorado Springs Gazette

BoCo Preps

The Greeley Tribune

The Delta County Independent

If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.

Class 5A

Cherry Creek Pine Creek Regis Jesuit Columbine Grandview Arapahoe Legend Valor Christian Ralston Valley Fairview

Others receiving votes: Rock Canyon, Chatfield, Fountain-Fort Carson

Class 4A

Palmer Ridge Loveland Erie Ponderosa Broomfield Montrose Pueblo West Windsor Dakota Ridge Mesa Ridge/Vista Ridge

Others receiving votes: Denver South, Heritage, Monarch, Fruita Monument

Class 3A

Roosevelt Lutheran Holy Family Green Mountain Northridge Durango Thompson Valley Pueblo Central Resurrection Christian Glenwood Springs/Northfield

Others receiving votes: Lewis-Palmer, Riverdale Ridge, Severance, Pueblo East, Evergreen, Frederick, George Washington

Class 2A

Delta The Classical Academy Basalt Elizabeth University Eaton Rifle Berthoud La Junta The Academy

Others receiving votes: Brush, Lamar, Florence, Timnath

Class 1A

Limon Wray Holyoke Strasburg Colorado Springs Christian Wiggins Yuma Gunnison Buena Vista Meeker

Others receiving votes: Rye, Monte Vista, North Fork

8-man

Haxtun Dove Creek Simla Mancos Lyons McClave West Grand Byers Merino Swink/Elbert

Others receiving votes: Akron, Sanford, Norwood

6-man

Stratton Idalia Otis Genoa-Hugo Fleming Granada Walsh Arickaree Primero Peetz

Others receiving votes: Sierra Grande, Weldon Valley, Eads, Cheyenne Wells, Miami-Yoder, Prairie

