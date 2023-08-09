High school football rankings: Week 3

COLORADO, USA — With two games down in the high school football season, various media voters from around the state have gathered to produce the Select Media Football Poll.
These rankings will be produced from now until the end of the regular season for all classifications. In order to provide a wide perspective, voters are participation from the following media outlets:
- Colorado Preps
- The Grand Junction Sentinel
- 9News Denver
- The Colorado Springs Gazette
- BoCo Preps
- The Greeley Tribune
- The Delta County Independent
If media members throughout the state are interested in participating in the polls, please email dan@coloradopreps.com.
Class 5A
- Cherry Creek
- Pine Creek
- Regis Jesuit
- Columbine
- Grandview
- Arapahoe
- Legend
- Valor Christian
- Ralston Valley
- Fairview
Others receiving votes: Rock Canyon, Chatfield, Fountain-Fort Carson
Class 4A
- Palmer Ridge
- Loveland
- Erie
- Ponderosa
- Broomfield
- Montrose
- Pueblo West
- Windsor
- Dakota Ridge
- Mesa Ridge/Vista Ridge
Others receiving votes: Denver South, Heritage, Monarch, Fruita Monument
Class 3A
- Roosevelt
- Lutheran
- Holy Family
- Green Mountain
- Northridge
- Durango
- Thompson Valley
- Pueblo Central
- Resurrection Christian
- Glenwood Springs/Northfield
Others receiving votes: Lewis-Palmer, Riverdale Ridge, Severance, Pueblo East, Evergreen, Frederick, George Washington
Class 2A
- Delta
- The Classical Academy
- Basalt
- Elizabeth
- University
- Eaton
- Rifle
- Berthoud
- La Junta
- The Academy
Others receiving votes: Brush, Lamar, Florence, Timnath
Class 1A
- Limon
- Wray
- Holyoke
- Strasburg
- Colorado Springs Christian
- Wiggins
- Yuma
- Gunnison
- Buena Vista
- Meeker
Others receiving votes: Rye, Monte Vista, North Fork
8-man
- Haxtun
- Dove Creek
- Simla
- Mancos
- Lyons
- McClave
- West Grand
- Byers
- Merino
- Swink/Elbert
Others receiving votes: Akron, Sanford, Norwood
6-man
- Stratton
- Idalia
- Otis
- Genoa-Hugo
- Fleming
- Granada
- Walsh
- Arickaree
- Primero
- Peetz
Others receiving votes: Sierra Grande, Weldon Valley, Eads, Cheyenne Wells, Miami-Yoder, Prairie
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.