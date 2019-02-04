The No. 2 Cherry Creek Bruins entered their game against the No. 7 Mountain Vista Golden Eagles undefeated and remain perfect after a 15-10 victory on Monday night at Shea Stadium.

Cherry Creek junior Aiden Burke had a stellar night offensively scoring goals and making plays for the Bruins.

The Bruins would conclude the first half ahead 7-4 before going on an offensive and defensive tear in the third. They would net six unanswered goals and keep the Golden Eagles off the scoreboard heading into the fourth.

Mountain Vista would attempt to storm back from a large 13-4 deficit scoring six goals while only allowing two; however, it wasn't enough to take down one of the state's last undefeated programs.

Cherry Creek is now 6-0 after their win against Mountain Vista on Monday night heading into their next game against Mullen Friday, April 5.