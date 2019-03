The No. 2 Mountain Vista Golden Eagles played a tough game against a talented No. 7 Smoky Hill Buffaloes squad in one of four games in the Great 8 round of the 5A boys basketball playoffs on Saturday night.

After four quarters of play the Golden Eagles emerged victorious despite a late surge from Smoky Hill.

Buffaloes' senior Kenny Foster finished the night with a game-high 30 points, but despite his effort Mountain Vista will advance to play No. 3 Rangeview in the Final 4.