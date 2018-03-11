AURORA — Regis Jesuit will take on top-seeded Valor Christian in round two of the 5A state football playoffs, after defeating Smoky Hill 48-14 Friday night.

The Smoky Hill Buffaloes entered the game with a perfect 10-0 record, but the Raiders had been riding a hot streak of their own with five straight victories. The Raiders didn't take long to get things started, scoring on just the second play of the game. Regis senior running back Kiahn Martinez led the way on offense with four touchdowns - including a punt return for a score.

The Raiders led 41-0 at halftime, and went on to finish 48-14.

