After dropping a first period goal to the No. 7 Ralston Valley Mustangs, the Resurrection Christian Cougars battled back to defeat the Mustangs 3-2 on the road.

The Mustangs' first period goal awakened the Cougars. The team was told to get more physical and it proved to make a difference in a gritty game. The Cougars scored three unanswered goals in the second for a 3-1 lead that lasted midway through the third period.

Although the Mustangs would tally another in the final period, the Cougars would hang on after a 6-on-5 for the 3-2 win.