In a 5A Continental league match-up, the Rock Canyon Jaguars had a big first half to defeat the Ponderosa Mustangs 2-0 on Tuesday night at EchoPark Stadium.

The two teams are atop the Continental league standings early in the season, the Jaguars entered the game 2-0 while the Mustangs 2-1.

For most of the first half possession exchanged between both squads with no team clearly controlling the play; however, after Rock Canyon netted their first goal off the foot of senior forward Grayson Lynch the game shifted.



Their second goal, with 1:43 in the first half, was a beautiful goal from Jaguars Lauren Durbin. The senior midfielder hit the ball out of midair sailing it over the Ponderosa goalkeeper for the extended lead.

Scoreless through the second, Rock Canyon had a much larger time of possession.

Although Mustangs junior midfielder Allison Conard would give her team some ray of hope on a break away down the field, she rang one off the post.

Rock Canyon shut out Ponderosa in a 2-0 victory to remain an undefeated 3-0 this season.