The first state championship has concluded for the 2018-19 winter season. On Saturday, the 3A, 4A and 5A girls swimming tournaments concluded with a handful of champions that stood atop the podium.



During the 5A tournament the Fairview Knights finally got back to the helm of the podium since they last won it in 2016. However, the victory wasn't easy as the Knights and the Fossil Ridge Sabercats went head-to-head for the team championship.

In a repeat victory the Evergreen High School girls swim team was crowned champions in the 3A girls swimming finals thanks in part to junior Remi Gucker who triumphed in both the 200 and 500 freestyle races.



Down south in the 4A girls swimming state championships, the Rampart Rams were once again crowned champions in a record-setting performance. They scored 366 points followed by Niwot in second.



The rally concluded with a look into the state's first ever girls wrestling tournament hosted at Thornton High School. Although not yet recognized as a CHSAA sanctioned sport, they're making leaps and bounds after their first finals tournament on Saturday.