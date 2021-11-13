University volleyball wins 3A state championship, first title in program history

The Bulldogs took down previously undefeated Lamar in four sets to claim the trophy.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — What a feeling.

The University girls volleyball team won the 3A state championship on Saturday night at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs to claim the first title in program history.

Even sweeter? They beat previously undefeated Lamar (28-0) in four sets to pull off the upset.

The Bulldogs dropped the first set 25-21, but not never lost their composure. They rallied to win three straight sets (25-22, 25-17, 25-17) to claim the trophy.

"At first I was kind of shocked, but then it hit me, like wow, this is actually real," University senior Aesha Alrashed told 9NEWS after the match. "We worked extremely hard the entire season for this and it was just meant to be."

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally Sunday morning!

