Here are the keys to the Denver Nuggets repeating as champs | Locked On Nuggets

What needs to happen for the Denver Nuggets to win a second straight NBA title.

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets lost just four games all postseason on their way to the franchise's first NBA championship in what could be the first of many with a young core entering its prime together in the Mile High City.

Locked On Nuggets host Matt Moore was joined by Matt Brooks of Nuggets.com to discuss what it will take for Denver to repeat as champions in 2024.

“You’re going to have to give a high level of effort defensively, but you’ve got to save something because you’re going to have to score with them because their offensive floor is so high," Moore said.

The Nuggets offense may be the single best unit in the NBA, with no real weakness, which allows games to be played on their terms.

“They can win in transition, they can win in the halfcourt, and I just don’t know what you do about that," Brooks said. "It’s really hard to beat a team that’s as good in the halfcourt as they are in transition.”

Beyond that, a lot of the Nuggets' future success will hinge on player development, starting with lead perimeter scorer Jamal Murray, who is still just 26 years old and coming off a lost season-and-a-half.

“When you’re thinking about how long this Nuggets thing can go … I think Jamal’s passing is just a huge part of that, continuing to improve on that two-man action (with MVP Nikola Jokic)," Brooks said.

On top of Murray's growth, Denver will rely heavily on young players this upcoming season, from second-year forwards Christian Braun and Peyton Watson to rookies Hunter Tyson, Julian Strawther and Jalen Pickett.