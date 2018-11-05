Lorenzo Cain homered on the first pitch of the game, Jhoulys Chacin kept his former team in check into the sixth inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 5-2 on Thursday night.

Cain lined a fastball from German Marquez to deep center for his second career leadoff homer. The Milwaukee outfielder also accomplished feat on June 25, 2014, as a member of the Kansas City Royals.

Chacin (3-1) cruised along in the place where he kicked off his career, allowing two runs over 5 1/3 innings. A member of the Rockies from 2009-14, the right-hander still ranks eighth in Colorado history in wins (38) and seventh in strikeouts (514).

Even more, Chacin improves to 2-1 in four career starts against the Rockies.

Up 5-2 in the sixth, Chacin walked Nolan Arenado with one out. He was replaced by lefty Boone Logan, another former Rockies pitcher who was making his Brewers debut after starting the season on the disabled list due to a strained triceps. Logan allowed a single to David Dahl before giving way to Matt Albers, who walked Trevor Story to load the bases.

Albers wiggled out of trouble when he got Gerardo Parra to ground into an inning-ending 5-2-3 double play.

Jeremy Jeffress struck out the side in the ninth for his third save in four chances.

Hernan Perez added a two-run single and Travis Shaw collected three hits as the Brewers began a 10-game trip on the right note.

Story sparked Colorado's lackluster offense by homering on a slider from Chacin in the second. The Rockies left five runners on base a day after going 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

Marquez (2-4) struggled with his command in allowing five runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Once again, the opening frame wasn't friendly to Marquez. Teams are hitting a combined .389 with three homers in the first over his eight starts. The Brewers went 2 for 4 to begin the game with two walks as Marquez threw 21 pitches.

Manager Bud Black discussed Marquez's first-inning struggles before the game, saying his hard-throwing pitcher needed to get "a little bit of a momentum roll, getting guys out early, because it seems to complement how he pitches later in the game."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell said RHP Jimmy Nelson continues to throw on flat ground as he works his way back from shoulder surgery in September.

FROM BOOS TO CHEERS

Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond was booed by fans Wednesday for striking out four times. He was cheered in the fifth after he tripled and then jogged home when Orlando Arcia threw the ball into the dugout.

Desmond fanned to end the game and his average is at .178.

"He's been through these ups and downs," Arenado said. "Ian is going to be just fine."

UP NEXT

Under the header "Tomorrow's Starter" in the team notes, the Brewers put a simple message: "We just don't know yet ... sorry." Counsell later revealed it would be right-hander Brandon Woodruff (1-0, 3.86 ERA) taking the mound Friday. The Rockies will go with right-hander Chad Bettis (4-1, 2.05).

