Rockies will play in Mexico City in 2024

DENVER — The Rockies will head south of the border next season.
Colorado was selected to be part of the MLB World Tour, which will visit four different countries in 2024.
The Rockies will play a two-game series against the Houston Astros in Mexico City on April 27 and 28. The tour will also visit London, the Dominican Republic and Korea.
Colorado will make its first international trip since taking on Arizona in 2019 exhibition games in Monterrey. The Rockies have also played games against the San Diego Padres in 2001 in Culiacan.
"The Rockies organization is incredibly excited to return to Mexico for the fourth time in franchise history," Colorado Rockies President/Chief Operating Officer Greg Feasel said in a statement.
"From Vinny Castilla to Jorge De La Rosa, we have witnessed firsthand the tremendous talent of Mexican players, as well as the passion and enthusiasm Mexican fans have for baseball."
