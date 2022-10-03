Return of baseball welcome news to Denver businesses

The regular season is expected to begin on April 7, with the Colorado Rockies' opening day on April 8.

DENVER — The 99-day long lockout has officially been lifted.

On Thursday, Major League Baseball owners and the Players Association agreed to a deal to officially end the stoppage.

The regular season is expected to begin on April 7 with the Colorado Rockies' opening day the following day, on April 8.

The green-light has area businesses now preparing for the increase in traffic. Sonny's Tacos sits about a block away from Coors Field. The owner, Ernesto Lopez, took over the location a little over a year ago. He hoped to feed off of the pre- and post-Rockies game crowd.

"I'm not the only one trying to do business in the neighborhood off of Rockies games," Lopez explained.

Last year's numbers were impacted because of limited capacity at Coors Field for part of the season; this year an MLB lockout put Opening Day in jeopardy.

While a deal has been reached to bring baseball back, Lopez wishes it hadn't taken so long.

"I'll be honest, the last couple of years I've learned that I can't depend on the Rockies anymore," Lopez said. "Every game that isn't played here is thousands of dollars we're not getting so it means a lot."

Some season ticket holders share a similar sentiment. James Dominguez has had Rockies season tickets since 1998. While he is relieved the season seems to be saved, he wondered at what cost?

"I think baseball as whole is going to lose," Dominguez said. "Over the years they've had these lockouts and then you have COVID and you have scandals it just seems like yes, baseball is the American pastime, but they're not doing themselves any favors by doing things like this."

According to MLB, the deal has officially been ratified. Players are required to report to spring training by Sunday. Spring training exhibition games are expected to begin on March 17th or 18th.