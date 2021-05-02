Vogt's triple drives D-backs rally, 8-4 win over Rockies

PHOENIX — Stephen Vogt hit a go-ahead, two-run triple, Josh Rojas and Daulton Varsho added RBI doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied for an 8-4 win over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday afternoon.
The game was tied at 4-all when Josh VanMeter led off the D-backs’ eighth with a walk.
David Peralta singled with one out and Vogt followed with a drive down the right-field line that rattled around the corner, which allowed both runners to score easily.
The D-backs improved to 15-13 and have won 10 of 13 games since a 5-10 start to the season.
The Rockies fell to 10-18 on the season and are just 2-11 on the road away from Coors Field.
>> Video above: Rockies manager Bud Black on GM Jeff Bridich's resignation
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.