ST. LOUIS — Marcell Ozuna hit his first career game-ending homer in the 10th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals snapped Colorado's four-game win streak with a 5-4 victory over the Rockies on Monday night.

Ozuna connected against Jake McGee (1-4), sending a one-out drive deep to center for his 13th homer. The slugger also extended his homer streak to three straight games.

Dakota Hudson (1-0) got three outs for his first career win.

Colorado star Nolan Arenado hit his fifth career grand slam and NL-leading 28th homer off Daniel Poncedeleon, who replaced Carlos Martinez when the right-hander departed with a mild shoulder strain with two outs in the fifth inning.

Arenado went deep for the third time in four games. The drive to center gave him 79 RBIs, one behind Cincinnati's Eugenio Suarez for the National League lead.

