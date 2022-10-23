World Series schedule: Here's when and where the Astros and Phillies will play

For Houston, it's their fourth trip to the World Series in the last six years.

HOUSTON — The Astros are back in the World Series for the second consecutive year and the fourth time in the last six years. They’ll take on the Philadelphia Phillies, who knocked off San Diego in five games in the National League Championship Series.

The series gets underway Friday in Houston. Below are the days the World Series will be played.

Friday, October 28: Philadelphia at Houston, time TBD

Saturday, October 29: Philadelphia at Houston, time TBD

Monday, October 31: Houston at Philadelphia, time TBD

Tuesday, November 1: Houston at Philadelphia, time TBD

Wednesday, November 2: Houston at Philadelphia, time TBD (if necessary)

Friday, November 4: Philadelphia at Houston, time TBD (if necessary)

Saturday, November 5: Philadelphia at Houston, time TBD (if necessary)