NASCAR CEO, chairman Brian France is taking an "indefinite leave of absence" after being charged with DUI and drug possession in New York Sunday evening.

According to the police report, the 55-year-old was pulled over in Sag Harbor, N.Y. and failed a field sobriety test after officers suspected France was intoxicated. France reportedly ran a stop sign in a 2017 Lexus when he was stopped by police. During the traffic stop, France was found to be in possession of oxycodone pills.

France was taken to the Sag Harbor jail and held overnight before appearing in court Monday. He was released Monday.

France issued this statement Monday evening: “I apologize to our fans, our industry and my family for the impact of my actions last night. Effective immediately, I will be taking an indefinite leave of absence from my position to focus on my personal affairs.”

NASCAR issued this statement: “Brian France has taken an indefinite leave of absence from NASCAR as chairman and chief executive officer. Effective immediately, NASCAR Vice Chairman and Executive Vice President Jim France has assumed the role of interim chairman and chief executive officer.”

This is a developing story. Please stick with WCNC.com as more details become available.

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC