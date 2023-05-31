Denver mayor proclaims 'Navy & Gold Week' in honor of Nuggets

Mayor Michael Hancock is encouraging Nuggets fans to wear their team colors as the team pursues the first NBA championship in franchise history.

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is encouraging Nuggets fans to show their team spirit by proclaiming "Navy & Gold Week" throughout the City and County of Denver.

Hancock is encouraging "Nuggets Nation" to wear their navy and gold to support the team as they take on the Miami Heat in the first NBA Finals in franchise history.

"Navy & Gold Week" lasts from Thursday, June 1 through the championship-clinching game.

“For the first time in team history, our Nuggets are playing for the NBA championship," Hancock said in a statement. "I couldn’t be more excited for the team – the energy their championship run brings to the city is electric! Nuggets Nation is ready to show up. I want to encourage everyone in Denver and across Colorado to show their Nuggets pride throughout the finals with a navy & gold rush to cheer on the team as they look to bring home their first title.”

The number 1 seeded Nuggets swept the Los Angeles Lakers to earn their first ever Western Conference title. They'll take on the number 8 seeded Heat, who made an improbable run to the NBA Finals and will try to win the fourth championship in franchise history.

2023 NBA Finals Schedule

Thursday, June 1: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 1, 6:30 p.m. MT Sunday, June 4: Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 2, 6 p.m. MT Wednesday, June 7: Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 3, 6:30 p.m. MT Friday, June 9: Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 4, 6:30 p.m. MT Monday, June 12: Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 5, 6:30 p.m. MT * Thursday, June 15: Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat

Game 6, 6:30 p.m. MT * Sunday, June 18: Game 7, 6 p.m. MT * Miami Heat at Denver Nuggets

Game 7, 6 p.m. MT *

