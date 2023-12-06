Jokić's daughter was the real MVP on championship night

DENVER — People couldn't take their eyes off of Jokić while the Denver Nuggets celebrated the team's first NBA championship.
And I'm not talking about Nikola.
The Nuggets center's daughter, Ognjena, joined her dad on the floor of Ball Arena after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, 94-89.
Ognjena, who is nearly 2 years old, stole the hearts of people on social media as she grabbed for the falling confetti and dribbled the balls atop her dad's new trophies -- all while wearing his oversized "champions" hat and a Nuggets shirt.
Ognjena looked adorably unfazed by the big win, even when she was spotted in the stands with her mom and Nikola Jokić's wife, Natalija Jokić, who cheered enthusiastically as the game ended.
The celebration was really a family affair for the Jokić crew. Nikola Jokić's brothers, who are big supporters of the Nuggets, also went to the game. They were seen partying in the Nuggets' locker room and hoisting up head coach Michael Malone.
Check out all the sweet moments.
