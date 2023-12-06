Jokić's daughter was the real MVP on championship night

Ognjena looked adorably unfazed by the big win, but was a big fan of the confetti.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — People couldn't take their eyes off of Jokić while the Denver Nuggets celebrated the team's first NBA championship.

And I'm not talking about Nikola.

The Nuggets center's daughter, Ognjena, joined her dad on the floor of Ball Arena after the Nuggets defeated the Miami Heat in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, 94-89.

Ognjena, who is nearly 2 years old, stole the hearts of people on social media as she grabbed for the falling confetti and dribbled the balls atop her dad's new trophies -- all while wearing his oversized "champions" hat and a Nuggets shirt.

Ognjena looked adorably unfazed by the big win, even when she was spotted in the stands with her mom and Nikola Jokić's wife, Natalija Jokić, who cheered enthusiastically as the game ended.

The celebration was really a family affair for the Jokić crew. Nikola Jokić's brothers, who are big supporters of the Nuggets, also went to the game. They were seen partying in the Nuggets' locker room and hoisting up head coach Michael Malone.

Check out all the sweet moments.

Using dad’s trophy as drums 🥁



The Jokic family 💕 pic.twitter.com/wmLVUCEIHs — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Confetti showers Nikola Jokic and his daughter as the Nuggets win the NBA Championship! pic.twitter.com/Bl4nQZZdy8 — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Nikola Jokic’s daughter, Ognjena, has understandably no clue what’s going on. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FIruW3lWnN — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) June 13, 2023

Jokic and his daughter, the co-MVPs of the #NBAFinals 💙 pic.twitter.com/oREevim7oh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 13, 2023

The QUEEN of Denver celebrating the #Nuggets 1st championship and her husband Nikola Jokic winning his 1st ring, with their super cute daughter draped in Nuggets gear! 🏆🎉🤩🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/9WAj1TCldu — JB Denver Sports (@JB_DenverSports) June 13, 2023

The Jokic brothers hoist Coach Malone in celebration as the Nuggets are NBA Champions! pic.twitter.com/1WkkYmO6iD — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.