Fan tweets show Nikola Jokic is just like us

A story of a frantic father shopping for diapers sparked a discussion about other odd places fans have spotted Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Ben McKee was looking to fill the lull between the Nuggets sweep of the Lakers and the NBA finals. So he decided to share his favorite story about spotting Nikola Jokic a few years ago.

His tweet inspired a long thread of other stories.

“I was at Walgreens waiting with my wife for a vaccine and I look over and there’s this really tall dude hanging out looking at diapers kind of shifting around looking and clearly needed some help and I was like that’s the MVP,” McKee told 9NEWS. “Seeing him it was like “Oh, buddy, you need help just like I do.”

Anyone in #Denver had a Nikola Jokic encounter?



Mine was when I saw him at a Walgreens, grabbing diapers for his newborn. He had a huge list of things he needed, and was asking the pharmacists for help.



One of those "he's just like us" moments I'll never forget. — Ben (@BenMcKee) May 28, 2023

He tweeted that story this weekend and within a few days had quite a few other stories of average every day Jokic sightings.

saw him walking around cherry creek mall with a huge pretzel about 6 years ago. Same lack of ego he walks around with today. Him, his brothers and his now wife were having a great time. — nikola lakeyboy (@_El_Bee) May 28, 2023

One man spotted Jokic six years ago at Cherry Creek Mall walking with a giant pretzel. Another told a story of a skee ball match with the super star at Dave and Buster’s.

When he was a rookie, I played SkeeBall with him at Dave and Busters. I won — John Rogers (@RealCptAmerica) May 29, 2023

Jose Rocha’s wife shared the story of how he scored a selfie with Joker and an autograph. He said he bumped into Joker at the team store at Ball Arena, where Jokic walked in to buy one of his jerseys for a relative who was visiting from out of town.

“He’s a lot taller than me so he kinda had to scoot down and take a picture with me but he was just the nicest guy,” Rocha said.

My husband saw him at Ball Arena buying his own jersey pic.twitter.com/Chfjp0Uk9h — CCRocha (@rocha_cc) May 28, 2023

Garrett Holtz spotted Joker at Cherry Creek Reservoir.

“I looked over to my left and I just thought is that who I think it is,” he recalls. “It’s a really, really huge person.”

“He’s sitting in a lawn chair, beach chair kinda thing. It’s probably a normal sized lawn chair but it looks like this tiny little thing because he’s sitting in it because he’s a 7-foot-tall behemoth.”

Saw him hanging with his family at Cherry Creek Reservoir a few years ago. Just was thinking that any other NBA MVP would be mobbed and unable to just sit there without a whole bunch of hubbub. — Garrett Holtz (@garrettholtz) May 28, 2023

McKee said these close encounters help prove why fans love Jokic so much – he’s a really likeable guy who hasn’t allowed fame and fortune to go to his head.

“I think people are people… regardless of whether they’re the best basketball player in the world or they’re me,” he said. “I think in any other sports market – you wouldn’t necessarily have that connection or that even I see them walking at my park or I see them in my grocery store looking for the things I’m looking for.”

Have you spotted Jokic or have a tip about another news story? E-mail 9NEWS reporter Steve Staeger at steve@9news.com.