x
Skip Navigation

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

nba

No consensus yet on NBA return-to-play plan

Commissioner Adam Silver is still collecting information on multiple options.
Credit: AP
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, right, drives to the rim past Denver Nuggets forward Torrey Craig during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The NBA Board of Governors met again without a consensus opinion emerging on how many teams should be back on the floor for the planned late-July resumption of the pandemic-interrupted season.

Three people familiar with details of Friday's call spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details were publicly released. 

The people say Commissioner Adam Silver is still collecting information on multiple options ranging from 16 to all 30 teams returning to action when the season begins again near Orlando, Florida.

RELATED: NHL unveils plan for reopening team practice facilities

RELATED: WNBA teams set to make tough decisions on roster cuts

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports