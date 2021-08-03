Nikola Jokic, Team LeBron win 2021 NBA All-Star Game

The Nuggets star center finished with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and a block. He was named a starter in the game for the first time in his career.

ATLANTA — Even in the strangest NBA All-Star Game of them all, LeBron James was still the perfect captain.

Team LeBron showed off its high-flying and long-range skills during a dominating run to close out the first half on Sunday night. That set up a 170-150 romp over Team Durant in the league’s 70th midseason showcase.

This one sure was different than the previous 69 All-Star contests.

In the midst of a pandemic, the NBA staged the game in a mostly empty arena in downtown Atlanta. But the result was familiar. James is now 4-0 as a captain, blowing away Kevin Durant's squad.

Denver Nuggets star center Nikola Jokic finished with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and a block. He was named a starter in the game for the first time in his career.

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo won the MVP award with 35 points.

