Here are the celebrities in Boulder for the CU game against USC

Buffs coach Deion Sanders said there would be a lot of celebrities in Boulder, and he wasn't wrong.

COLORADO, USA — Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders said Thursday that "probably three times" the number of celebrities rumored to be attending the University of Colorado Buffaloes game against the University of Southern California Trojans would be present Saturday.

So far, quite a few big names have been confirmed to be at Folsom Field for the matchup against Caleb Williams and a USC team currently ranked 8th in the nation.

"Shoot I think half the NBA will be here," Sanders added.

Sanders also said Thursday that former Buffs Kordell Stewart and Michael Westbrook would be in attendance.

Rapper DaBaby gave a pregame speech to the Buffs Friday and was seen getting fans riled up in the student section: 

Credit: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Rap singer DaBaby, center, steps on the gridiron as Colorado warms up before hosting Southern California Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

The NBA was well represented, with Boston Celtics and NBA Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce seen roaming the sidelines pregame:

Denver Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon was seen walking around:

Other Nuggets including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeAndre Jordan and Christian Braun were also in attendance:

Credit: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver Nuggets forward DeAndre Jordan looks on as Colorado hosts Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson was seen at practice Friday ahead of the game:

Former NFL wide receivers Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson were seen on the sidelines during the game:

Credit: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Michael Irvin gestures to the crowd as Colorado hosts Southern California, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

Hall of Fame NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was also seen on the sidelines:

Credit: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Retired NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens, right, chats with other attendees as Colorado hosts USC, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

Longtime NFL running back LeSean McCoy was seen on the field:

Credit: (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Retired NFL RB LeSean McCoy takes a photograph with fans as Colorado warms up to face Southern California Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Boulder, Colo.

The Trojans also had at least one player with a famous parent. Former Buffs wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, made his return to Boulder Sunday:

Broncos General Manager George Paton was also up in Boulder, likely scouting highly-ranked quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams:

9Sports reporter Arielle Orsuto also mentioned some rumored big names that had not been spotted:

   

