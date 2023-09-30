Here are the celebrities in Boulder for the CU game against USC

Buffs coach Deion Sanders said there would be a lot of celebrities in Boulder, and he wasn't wrong.

COLORADO, USA — Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders said Thursday that "probably three times" the number of celebrities rumored to be attending the University of Colorado Buffaloes game against the University of Southern California Trojans would be present Saturday.

So far, quite a few big names have been confirmed to be at Folsom Field for the matchup against Caleb Williams and a USC team currently ranked 8th in the nation.

"Shoot I think half the NBA will be here," Sanders added.

Sanders also said Thursday that former Buffs Kordell Stewart and Michael Westbrook would be in attendance.

“It’s probably 3X what you guys have heard… shoot I think half the NBA is gonna be here” 😂 pic.twitter.com/N9XxrMjDFm — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 28, 2023

Rapper DaBaby gave a pregame speech to the Buffs Friday and was seen getting fans riled up in the student section:

pic.twitter.com/cCrCwuq1lP — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 30, 2023

Dababy in the student section pic.twitter.com/IZ51ogCGD9 — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 30, 2023

The NBA was well represented, with Boston Celtics and NBA Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce seen roaming the sidelines pregame:

Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett make their way onto the field #cubuffs #9sports pic.twitter.com/yVhJDDc60k — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) September 30, 2023

Denver Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon was seen walking around:

No sign of Jokic. Yet. pic.twitter.com/nB7NNSeyYq — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) September 30, 2023

Other Nuggets including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeAndre Jordan and Christian Braun were also in attendance:

Longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson was seen at practice Friday ahead of the game:

pic.twitter.com/FjPknVw3sT — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) September 29, 2023

Former NFL wide receivers Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson were seen on the sidelines during the game:

Michael Irvin & Keyshawn Johnson in Boulder pic.twitter.com/ZNaBfjIEUb — Andy Lindahl (@Andy_Lindahl) September 30, 2023

Hall of Fame NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was also seen on the sidelines:

Longtime NFL running back LeSean McCoy was seen on the field:

The Trojans also had at least one player with a famous parent. Former Buffs wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, made his return to Boulder Sunday:

Brenden Rice takes a walk on the Colorado sideline 2.5 hours before kickoff. His first return to his former team — which he called his “first home” earlier this week.#cubuffs #fighton #9sports pic.twitter.com/NgsvPnl8vW — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) September 30, 2023

Broncos General Manager George Paton was also up in Boulder, likely scouting highly-ranked quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams:

Broncos GM George Paton watching USC quarterback Caleb Williams 👀#BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/ipdOlN3U4x — Quentin Sickafoose (@QSickafoose) September 30, 2023

9Sports reporter Arielle Orsuto also mentioned some rumored big names that had not been spotted:

-Jay Z

-Beyonce

-Snoop Dogg

-Lil Wayne

-The entire Nuggets team including Jokic

Have yet to see any of them. Maybe they'll be fashionably late 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Arielle Orsuto (@ArielleOrsuto) September 30, 2023

