Here are the celebrities in Boulder for the CU game against USC

COLORADO, USA — Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders said Thursday that "probably three times" the number of celebrities rumored to be attending the University of Colorado Buffaloes game against the University of Southern California Trojans would be present Saturday.
So far, quite a few big names have been confirmed to be at Folsom Field for the matchup against Caleb Williams and a USC team currently ranked 8th in the nation.
"Shoot I think half the NBA will be here," Sanders added.
Sanders also said Thursday that former Buffs Kordell Stewart and Michael Westbrook would be in attendance.
Rapper DaBaby gave a pregame speech to the Buffs Friday and was seen getting fans riled up in the student section:
The NBA was well represented, with Boston Celtics and NBA Hall of Famers Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce seen roaming the sidelines pregame:
Denver Nuggets starting forward Aaron Gordon was seen walking around:
Other Nuggets including Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, DeAndre Jordan and Christian Braun were also in attendance:
Longtime NFL wide receiver DeSean Jackson was seen at practice Friday ahead of the game:
Former NFL wide receivers Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson were seen on the sidelines during the game:
Hall of Fame NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was also seen on the sidelines:
Longtime NFL running back LeSean McCoy was seen on the field:
The Trojans also had at least one player with a famous parent. Former Buffs wide receiver Brenden Rice, son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, made his return to Boulder Sunday:
Broncos General Manager George Paton was also up in Boulder, likely scouting highly-ranked quarterbacks Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams:
9Sports reporter Arielle Orsuto also mentioned some rumored big names that had not been spotted:
> Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.