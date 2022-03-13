CU women's basketball earns No. 7 seed in NCAA Tournament, will face Creighton

The Buffs are in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2013.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado women's basketball team is going dancing.

The Buffs will be playing in the NCAA Tournament as a No. 7 seed, it was announced on Selection Sunday. Colorado was placed in the Greensboro region of the bracket and will face No. 10 Creighton in their opening-round game.

Colorado will be making its first appearance in "The Dance" since 2013.

"All week we've been feeling like we've done what we need to hear our name called," head coach JR Payne said. "There's still nothing like seeing your name actually pop up on the screen. We're honored and excited."

Colorado (22-8) and Creighton (20-9) will play on Friday in Iowa City. The winner of that game will advance to play the winner of No. 2 Iowa and No. 15 Illinois State in the second round.

THE BUFFS ARE GOIN' DANCING!!! 🎉@CUBuffsWBB draws the No. 7 seed in the Greensboro Region and will play Creighton in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament 🏀#9sports #CUBuffs #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/wO0sHqG5ju — 9NEWS Sports Denver (@9NEWSSports) March 14, 2022

>>Video above: Family comes first for CU women's basketball and the team's First Family

