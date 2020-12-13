Sarah Fuller 1st woman to score in Power 5 football game

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs got her chance on the Commodores' third drive of the game.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Sarah Fuller has become the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game by kicking an extra point.

The goalkeeper for Vanderbilt’s Southeastern Conference women’s soccer champs got her chance on the Commodores' third drive of the game.

Fuller, one of three kickers on the depth chart, came out for the extra point that tied the game at 7 late in the first quarter.

She put the ball through the uprights and celebrated by pulling her first in before slapping high-fives with teammates with her family celebrating in the stands. An official gave her the ball.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.