KUSA – Trevor Baptiste wasn't just the best faceoff guy to ever play at DU, but the greatest at the "X" ever at the college level.

"He's by far in my mind the best that's ever played," Pioneers lacrosse coach Bill Tierney said.

Trevor Baptiste is now playing professionally, so with Baptiste now a former Pioneer, who's going to fill those faceoff shoes?

It'll be either freshman Jackson Harvey or freshman Brett Boos, two local kids. Boos played at Chaparral High School, while Harvey is just the latest of Arapahoe High School kids to play at DU.

"The only thing I can say is that there is never going to be another Trevor Baptiste," Harvey said.

"Once I committed here that's all I was hearing," said Boos. "Big shoes I have to fill, but I'm not really worried. If I can be half of the faceoff guy he was and just come out and play my game then I think everything's going to go well."

The Pioneers aren't expected to have the same success this season that they've had recently, but Tierney is still expecting big things and believes that his two freshman will be a big part of that.

"These two have known each other for a long time. They've gone head to head and know each other well. It's a blessing for us to have both of them on our side," said Tierney.

Both Harvey and Boos will likely see significant action at faceoff this season with their different skill sets. It takes more than just one player to fill the shoes of Trevor Baptiste.

DU will open their season at home Feb. 9th against Air Force.