Arizona State renames Sun Devil Stadium

Both Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman played college and NFL games in the Tempe stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPE, Ariz. — Sun Devil Stadium is renamed Mountain America Stadium.

Arizona State University (ASU) and Mountain America Credit Union announced a multi-year naming rights partnership on Thursday.

The stadium in Tempe, Arizona, has hosted Sun Devil football contests since 1958, including four national championships and the 1996 Super Bowl.

The newly-renamed Mountain America Stadium was the home of the Fiesta Bowl for 35 years and the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals for 18 seasons. Both Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman played college and NFL games in the same home stadium.

“This is one of the most important naming rights deals in the history of college sports and that speaks to the power and the future of our brand,” ASU President Michael Crow said.

“We are grateful for Mountain America’s investment in our student-athletes and our programs. This agreement creates a pathway to help us compete at the highest levels of athletics in today’s changing environment.”

“Mountain America Credit Union is pleased to expand our partnership with Arizona State University and introduce the Mountain America Stadium,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and chief executive officer at Mountain America Credit Union.

“This new partnership allows Mountain America to support hundreds of student-athletes and the Arizona community for many years to come through enhanced financial education, scholarship, internship, and cause marketing programs.”

“The ability to compete at a high level during a transformational time in college athletics requires finding incredible partners who want to invest in our 26 sports, our 650 student-athletes and our 300-plus staff and coaches,” said Ray Anderson, Sun Devil vice president for university athletics.

“An athletic department of nearly 1,000 team members requires incredible amounts of technology, nutrition, mental health resources, travel, and other vital parts to win championships. We enthusiastically thank and welcome Mountain America Credit Union and look forward to integrating them into so many wonderful memories that will be created at Mountain America Stadium for years to come.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.