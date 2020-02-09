Baker and Emily Mayfield will return for a second season of Progressive's 'At Home with Baker Mayfield' ad campaign.

CLEVELAND — With the Cleveland Browns entering 2019 as one of the most highly touted teams in football, Baker Mayfield found himself starring in a national ad campaign for Progressive Insurance.

But while the 2019 campaign didn't play out how many had hoped it would for the Browns or Mayfield, that didn't stop Cleveland's third-year quarterback from getting renewed for Season 2.

On Wednesday, Progressive announced that it will be bringing back its "At Home with Baker Mayfield" ad campaign for the 2020 season. As was the case last year, the campaign is built around the premise of Mayfield and his wife, Emily, using FirstEnergy Stadium as their own personal home.

According to a release, Season 2 will feature a number of guests, including Browns rookie left tackle and 2020 first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. and "Bobby the groundskeeper." On Wednesday, Baker and Emily Mayfield each took to Twitter to share a trailer and a behind the scenes feature for Season 2 of the campaign.

According to a trailer posted to the Progressive Insurance YouTube page, the first "episode" of Season 2 will debut on Thursday, Sept. 10. That happens to be the same day as the first game of the 2020 NFL season, which will be played between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.