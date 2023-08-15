Bronco notes: K'Waun Williams gets second medical opinion on ankle injury

Backup safety P.J. Locke carted off practice field with lower leg injury but coach Payton says he'll be fine.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos’ top nickelback K’Waun Williams had a second medical opinion on his injured ankle this week.

The second doctor recommended further treatment, rehab and rest with the goal of Williams being able to play in the season opener Sept. 10 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Williams has been sidelined from training camp since Aug. 7 with the ankle injury. Williams, 32, played in 14 of 17 games for the Broncos last year. Tough and physical for his 5-foot-9, 185-pound frame, Williams played much of last year with a club-like wrap around his hand so he could play with torn ligaments in his wrist and hand.

Essang Bassey replaced Williams as the No. 1 nickel Friday at Arizona and came up with an interception on the second defensive series. Riley Moss, who has been sidelined since July 30 following core muscle surgery, and Ja’Quan Millian, can also play the slot corner, or nickel position. McMillian has been filling in for Pat Surtain II at a starting boundary position.

Trivia

Mike Shanahan defeated three Pro Football Hall of Fame coaches in the postseason. Name those three Hall of Fame coaches.

Locke scare

Broncos safety P.J. Locke went down with an apparent lower left leg injury during practice Tuesday and had to be carted off the field, then helped into the trainer’s room. And yet, head coach Sean Payton said of Locke: “He’s going to be fine.”

Injury return

Among the players back at practice Tuesday, if in a limited capacity, were receivers Courtland Sutton and Kendall Hinton, cornerback Pat Surtain, safety Caden Sterns, and defensive tackle D.J. Jones.

Trivia answer

Shanahan defeated future Hall of Fame coaches Bill Cowher and Bill Parcells in the 1997 and 1998 AFC Championship Games, respectively, and Jimmy Johnson in a 1998 AFC second-round game. Shanahan also defeated Mike Holmgren and Dan Reeves in Super Bowls 32 and 33, respectively.

Shanahan, Holmgren and Reeves are among 12 coach/contributor finalists with a nominee selected by subcommittee Tuesday. The lone coach/contributor Hall of Fame nominee will be announced at around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Bronco Bits

The Broncos waived linebacker Ray Wilborn on Monday and he was claimed off waivers Tuesday by the Giants. …

Randy Gradishar, the former Orange Crush star linebacker who is among 12 “senior player” finalists for the Hall of Fame, signed autographs on the concourse for Broncos fans during the training camp practice Tuesday.