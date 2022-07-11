Broncos notes: Hackett hopes 3 TDs in London means offense has found mojo

Browning Watch is on this week. Plus, The Kyler Simmons Story.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Overall, the offense stinks, averaging a mere 15.1 points a game.

But in the last game, a win, the Broncos’ offense scored 21 points. And not just 21 points, but through three touchdown drives that traveled 75, 98 and, when it mattered most near game’s end, 80 yards. And they were 3 of 3 in the red zone to boot (nary a field goal).

And so while offensive tinkering may yet be coming, now is not the time for major shakeups, said Broncos head coach and offensive play caller Nathaniel Hackett. Perhaps Hackett, quarterback Russell Wilson and the rest of the offense can carry momentum from that winning performance in London into their next game this Sunday in Nashville.

“Right now, we look back at that Jacksonville game, I thought we got into a really great rhythm,’’ Hackett said Monday as the Broncos returned from their bye week to resume practice for their game this Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. “I thought there were some really great things that we were doing. We want to build off that. We’ll make some adjustments within how we operate and how we do different things, both on the field and off. Nothing wild. We just want to be sure we’re continually evaluating everything and building off of this past game.”

Browning return hopeful

Bradley Chubb is gone to Miami. Randy Gregory is out another week or two recovering from knee surgery. And the Broncos’ third-best edge rusher at the season’s onset, Baron Browning, missed the game in London with a hip flexor strain. Browning sat out practice Monday but there is hope he can return to participate on a limited basis Wednesday and eventually be cleared to play Sunday. It will be close.

Otherwise, the Broncos have Jonathon Cooper, newly acquired Jacob Martin and rookie Nik Bonitto ready to go at the outside linebacker position.

“I like to think of myself as a very rare style of player,’’ said Martin, who grew up in Aurora and played at Cherokee Trail High School. “I have played in many different fronts in my career. I was a starter last year in Houston. The year before that, I rotated positions. I was an outside linebacker with Whitney Mercilus. I’m fully confident.’’

The Kyler Simmons Story

Broncos safety Justin Simmons got back from the team’s London trip early Monday morning, Oct. 31, and had just climbed into bed around 3:45 a.m. when, 15 minutes later, his pregnant wife Taryn said it was time. Like now. Taryn was expecting in two weeks, but son Kyler was ready.

They drove to the hospital. Simmons dropped his wife off with emergency medical personnel around 4:20 a.m., rushed to park the car, walked into the hospital and got to her room.

“This was about five minutes,’’ Simmons said. “And by the time I got to the room, I hear crying. I’m like, ‘I must be in the wrong room.’ And they’re like, ‘Your baby’s here!’

“I’m like, ‘wait, what?’ Five minutes. She said she laid on the bed, they said your doctor's on their way, so hold off. She started pushing and the baby was here. One push. Woo. That was a long night, morning. I’m still kind of recovering. But it was great. It was cool. She was healthy. Kyler was healthy. Such a blessing when things like that happen. Puts life back into perspective.’’