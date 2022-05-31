DA files motion to dismiss charge against Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy

The Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal tampering.

DENVER — The Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office confirmed it filed a motion to dismiss a charge against Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy ahead of a court hearing set for Tuesday afternoon, as 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis first reported.

Jeudy was arrested May 12 on suspicion of a misdemeanor charge of second-degree criminal tampering, with a domestic violence enhancer.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched around 10:15 a.m. on May 12 after a woman called 911 for a "keep the peace " call, said Sheriff Tyler Brown.

Jeudy was taken into custody without incident between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. that day and was cooperative with deputies, Brown said.

Brown said the woman reported Jeudy locked her wallet, a car seat, and their child's medical papers in his car and would not give her access. She told deputies she was trying to leave the home and wanted her property back, which he would not give her access to, according to Brown.

Jeudy was taken into custody and spent the night in jail. In court the next day, the victim said she did not consider Jeudy a threat and reported there was no physical contact. She said she wanted the charges dismissed and only called police to have the situation monitored.

The motion to dismiss filedc Tuesday morning includes vacating an arraignment hearing in Arapahoe County District Court scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. A judge still has to sign the motion to dismiss, but that is anticipated as the motion was filed by the D.A.'s office.

"Sometimes bad things happen to good people,'' Jeudy's attorney Harvey Steinberg said as he addressed the media outside Judge Chantel E. Contiguglia's courtroom after the hearing on May 13. "That's what this case is. I don't think he should have been arrested. I don't think he should have been incarcerated.''

Provided there is no hearing, Jeudy if healthy will be able to participate in the Broncos' OTA practice that begins at noon Tuesday. He observed but did not participate in the Broncos' first OTA practice last Monday because of a minor back injury.

The Broncos' first-round draft pick, No. 15 overall, in 2020, Jeudy has a combined 90 receptions for 1,323 yards and 3 touchdowns through his first two seasons with the Broncos.

