New Broncos offense offers big dose of 'throw and go'

Wilson loves to chuck it, and coaches aren’t stopping him.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Let’s not complicate the Broncos’ wide-zone offense and all its verbiage, intricate route running and all-five-for-one blocking schemes.

At the risk of oversimplifying the Broncos’ new offense, the bulk of training camp has revealed that it’s a heavy dose of Air Hackett meets Mad Bomber Wilson.

Courtland Sutton finished off Day 11 of the Broncos’ 14-session training camp Monday on another warm morning at UCHealth Training Center by making a fine, leaping catch over cornerback Ronald Darby on a ball heaved down the left side by quarterback Russell Wilson.

Earlier in the practice, backup quarterback Josh Johnson, whose deep ball seems to hop and pick up a higher gear about 10 yards after it leaves his hand, connected on a deep ball right to rookie Jalen Virgil.

In previous padded practices, Jerry Jeudy, catcher’s kid Brandon Johnson and fresh-off-the street Darrius Shepherd all caught deep-ball throws.

In between was all a set-up. A rushing attempt by Javonte Williams often begins an offensive series in training camp. Short to intermediate passes to the likes of Albert Okwuegbunam or Melvin Gordon III or any number of receivers often follow. Eventually, the deep ball is where the offense goes.

“That is something we can do,’’ head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “In the end, the idea is to always look for the deep ball, anything deep down the field. You’re always looking for those explosive plays. It’s funny, [running backs coach and former NFL running back] Tyrone Wheatley always tells me, his whole career is, ‘throw and go. Throw and go.’

“I don’t care if it’s completed or not. It’s going to make it easier for me to run because they’re going to be nervous and they’re going to have to defend it. So a lot of things we want to do is always downfield.”

The central figure in the Broncos’ deep-ball attack, of course, is Wilson. He arrived in Denver with a reputation as a superior deep-ball thrower from his 10 years in Seattle and he hasn’t disappointed, at least not in scrimmages against the Broncos’ top defense. Justin Outten is the Broncos’ offensive coordinator who previously served as an offensive assistant in Atlanta with Matt Ryan and tight ends coach in Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers.

Outten was asked if Wilson likes to throw the deep ball more than most quarterbacks.

“I would say yes,’’’ Outten said. “We also invite that. We love it, too, because when you have one-on-one matchups you want to take advantage of, it’s the best route in football. It also invites defenses to back off a little bit.’’

Which sets up the short to intermediate passing and run game. It all works in concert, not with complication. It starts, and ends, with the deep ball. Bring on the Chiefs.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports