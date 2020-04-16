ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Once a team tenders contracts to its restricted and exclusive rights free agents, signing the one-year deals is little more than a housekeeping formality.

And yet housekeeping must be done. The Broncos extended $3.259 million, second-round tenders last month to restricted free agents Mike Purcell and Elijah Wilkinson last month.

Purcell, a career journeyman from Highlands Ranch who found his NFL home plugging the middle of Vic Fangio’s defensive line last season, signed his tender Tuesday night, according to a source. Wilkinson, a starting right tackle in place of the injured Ja’Wuan James last season, will sign his tender today, according to another source.

Wilkinson has been told he will compete for the starting job at both right guard if newly signed Graham Glasgow is moved to center, and left tackle, where Garett Bolles is a three-year starter.

Denver Broncos offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson (68) takes part in drills during an NFL football organized training activity session at the team's headquarters Monday, May 13, 2019, in Englewood, Colo.

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Purcell rejoins a revised defensive front that will include newly acquired, 5-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey, plus returnees Shelby Harris, Dre’Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker.

The Broncos are also expected to get signed contracts from all their exclusive rights free agents no later than Friday. Returner Diontae Spencer ($675,000) and receiver Tim Patrick ($750,000) already signed their deals with safety Trey Marshall, offensive tackle Jake Rodgers and cornerback Shakial Taylor expected to follow.

