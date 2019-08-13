DENVER — Denver Broncos parking passes for home games will only be accessible through mobile devices for the 2019 football season.

The new policy will begin with the Broncos' preseason game on Monday, Aug. 19 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Print-at-home PDF parking will no longer be accepted for entry.

The Broncos encourage fans to download their tickets and parking passes to a mobile wallet before arriving at the stadium.

The Broncos transitioned to mobile ticketing for the 2018 season. Broncos ticket holders access tickets by downloading the free Broncos 365 App or through the Ticketmaster Account Manager on their mobile device.

Denver Broncos fans arrive to Mile High Stadium prior to an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AP

Also new for 2019, rotating barcodes from mobile ticketing will be used this year for Broncos games and events. Screen shots of ticket barcodes will not be valid for entry.

For more information, fans can visit DenverBroncos.com/tickets/mobiletickets or contact the Broncos Ticket Office at 720-258-3333 and tickets@broncos.nfl.net.

