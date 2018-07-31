DENVER — Case Keenum has been training camp's star so far, but there have been some other standouts as well like Emmanuel Sanders.

Wide Receiver Sanders has never been better as a Bronco in July. Sanders is extra-focused on his craft and happy to not have to answer any quarterback battle questions.

“Last year, the past two years and I’m standing in front of guys like, ‘Who’s going to be the new quarterback?" Sanders said. "Now it’s, ‘Hey how’s Case doing?'

"It’s more positive coming from you guys and coming from the locker room. Just knowing the direction we’re going to go. Staying after practice, getting the extra reps with the guy because I know he’s ‘the guy’ and I think that right there just translates positive energy and we feed off of that.

"We understand that. I’m out here having fun and he’s dropping some dimes. Musgrave is calling all the plays and he’s trying to spread the ball around. It smells like football. It doesn’t seem like it’s so hard. It’s easy and it’s fun," Sanders said.

What would really be fun is winning, and Sanders isn't just talking about a winning season.

Emmanuel Sanders_1533074729701.png.jpg
Nov 19, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Sports Authority Field.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

“The goal is to win the Super Bowl," Sanders said. "I’m not out here busting my butt for playoffs. I’m out here trying to win a Super Bowl, and I hope that every team, all 32 teams, have the same mindset, and I’m sure that they do.

"I’m one who’s going to speak about it, speak it into existence and understand the bigger picture but also understand the small picture. I have to put work in and we have to put work in and we have to gel as a team, so that’s definitely the goal.”

That's a lofty goal for sure, but from what the Broncos have shown the fans for four days, it's certainly a lot more realistic now than it was last season.

