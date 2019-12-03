GREEN BAY, Wis. — Billy Turner, who started 11 games for the Denver Broncos in 2018, is headed to Green Bay.

The versatile offensive lineman agreed Tuesday to a four-year, $28 million deal (worth up to $29.5 million) with the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN.

Turner, 27, was drafted in the third round by the Miami Dolphins in 2014 and was also on the Baltimore Ravens for a short time. The lineman spent two seasons with Denver.

Turner had four starts at right tackle and seven starts at left guard for Denver in 2018.

9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis says the Broncos tried hard to bring back Turner, but couldn't get it done.

