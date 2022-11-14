K'Waun Williams to have knee surgery; Jeudy day-to-day with ankle injury

Williams has been Broncos' top nickel corner. He suffered the injury in the 4th quarter of the Broncos' 17-10 loss Sunday at Tennessee.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos received difficult news for one player, and a better-than-expected diagnosis for another following MRI exams Monday.

The bad news is nickel cornerback K'Waun Williams will undergo arthroscopic knee surgery to clean out "loose bodies" scar tissue that had developed from a previous surgery, a source told 9NEWS. The fragments had been causing Williams' knee to lock up. He is expected to be sidelined at least four weeks.

An 8th-year NFL player who played previously for the Browns and 49ers, Williams, 31, signed a two-year, $5.2 million as a free agent with the Broncos in March.

Williams played in all 9 games for the Broncos this year and had 30 tackles, 5 pass breakups, an interception and a sack. Williams experienced discomfort in the knee with about 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the Broncos' 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans.

The Broncos got better news regarding receiver Jerry Jeudy, who slipped while running a route on the first play of the game Sunday and grabbed his left ankle in pain. An MRI exam revealed Jeudy has an ankle injury but he does not have any tears. He will be questionable for the game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Two other Broncos who went through MRI exams Monday were center Graham Glasgow (left shoulder) and right tackle Billy Turner (left knee).

