As decision on Russell Wilson awaits, Brett Rypien prepares for Jets

The backup QB got most of the reps in practice this week but Wilson's condition seemingly improved as week went on.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Russell Wilson walked out of the trainer’s room, where his left hamstring has been the subject of careful treatment this week.

As he was checking out things inside his locker, there was really only one question to ask of the Broncos quarterback.

You playing?

“That’s the plan,’’ Wilson said with a friendly smile.

It’s going to be close. The Broncos gave backup quarterback Brett Rypien all of the first-team reps during the team’s walk-through practice Wednesday, most of them Thursday and split them with Wilson on Friday – a not uncommon progression for a QB coming off a hamstring pull/strain suffered in a 19-16 overtime loss at the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Rypien, a fourth-year quarterback with one NFL start, has not been told he’s starting Sunday against the New York Jets in an AFC game at Empower Field at Mile High.

“I have not. Nope,’’ Rypien said Friday. “Split reps in practice and stuff and I’ve taken more reps obviously this week and haven’t heard anything for sure.”

Wilson is clearly trying to play. He was cautious with his movements during the media viewing periods of practice the past two days. He moved a little better Friday than he did Thursday. From the standing position, he threw the ball fine both days with plenty of velocity and typical accuracy.

It does appear he could play Sunday but with a modified game plan. But playing would also risk greater injury as hamstrings may be the easiest of injured areas to aggravate. Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett will eventually make the call with input from head trainer Vince Garcia, general manager George Paton and Wilson.

“Day to day at this point so it will probably be game time,’’ Hackett said of Wilson’s game status, which was officially listed as questionable, before adding: “We just want to be sure he can protect himself. That’s the most important thing.”

Based on Wilson’s halted movements, protecting himself would have been an issue had the game been played on Thursday. More will be known following the team’s walkthrough Saturday. And it Rypien gets the call?

“When you get in the NFL you want to play and you want to get opportunities,’’ he said. “If it does happen great. If not I’ll be there supporting Russ and supporting everybody else.”

Bronco Bits

Special teamer/cornerback Essang Bassey has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and safety Caden Sterns is doubtful with a hip injury. ...

Right guard Quinn Meinerz (foot), inside linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and defensive tackles DeShawn Williams (back) and D.J. Jones (ankle) are questionable.