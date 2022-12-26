Broncos fire special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes, offensive line coach Butch Barry

Two of Hackett's top assistant follow head coach out the door.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The coaching firings continue at Broncos headquarters.

Hours after the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett, two of his top assistants, special teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry were also fired.

Stukes will be replaced by special teams assistant Mike Mallory while Broncos’ interim head coach Jerry Rosburg also has 18 years of NFL special teams coordinator experience. Barry will be replaced by assistant offensive line coach Ben Steele.

Perhaps what cost Stukes his job – who was in his first year as Broncos’ special teams coordinator and second year as NFL coordinator – was the team ranked No. 32, or last, in kickoff return average with only 16.9 yards per return, and kicker Brandon McManus had an off year, as the Broncos ranked 31st with a field goal conversion of 75 percent.

Stukes also decided to pick the untested Corliss Waitman over veteran Sam Martin as his punter. While Waitman has a thunder leg, he has struggled with punt placement while Martin caught on quickly with Buffalo and is among the league’s best at punting placement.

Hackett’s decision to replace the esteemed Mike Munchak with the inexperienced Barry as offensive line coach was easily his most puzzling staff hire. The Broncos have allowed an NFL-most 57 sacks and rank just No. 23 in rushing with 107 yards per games.

