Broncos notes: Beck set to return following bout with COVID-19

Defensive line coach Bill Kollar misses practice for personal reasons.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Andrew Beck -- the only Broncos’ player who tested positive for coronavirus since players began their daily COVID-19 training camp testing on July 23 – has been cleared by team doctors and trainers to begin practicing with the team Monday.

The Broncos’ fullback/tight end hybrid, Beck tested positive on July 29. It took 12 days for his COVID symptoms to clear. After back-to-back negative tests, he returned to the Broncos’ headquarters Monday and started working with trainers and conditioning coaches to get back in shape.

In all, he was out 19 days and as he understands it, he should be out there in full pads Monday.

“It’s not something I want to go through again,’’ Beck said Sunday afternoon in an interview with 9News. “I want to thank all the medical people, everyone has been great in getting through this.

“It was difficult getting back. I’ve been trying to work my lungs out, at altitude, and then the wind shifted from the wildfires and we’re battling the smoke and everything, so it took a little longer to get back than I wanted to and thought I was going to.

“There is definitely a noticeable difference with my lungs but we’re going to work through all that. The doctors wouldn’t let me go if they didn’t think I was ready.”

An undrafted rookie out of Texas last year, Beck signed as a college free agent with the New England Patriots, but when he was cut from their season-opening roster, the Broncos claimed him off waivers. Beck wound up playing in all 16 games for the Broncos last year.

Beck said he consulted with Von Miller and Kareem Jackson, two Broncos star defensive players who contracted COVID-19 during the offseason.

“They both said it takes a week, week-and-a-half after you get back from COVID for your lungs to come around,’’ Beck said. “Von and K-Jack were great resources for me.’’

Coach Kollar absent

Broncos defensive line coach Bill Kollar was not at practice Sunday. Considered one of the league’s best assistant coaches, a team source said Kollar, 67, was out for personal reasons.

Kollar is in his 30th season coaching NFL defensive linemen, sixth with the Broncos. Head coach Vic Fangio and defensive assistant Chris Beake were in charge of instructing the defensive linemen during practice Sunday.

Bronco Bits

Second-year receiver Juwann Winfree came out for team stretch Sunday but started working with the training and conditioning staff on the side. Winfree, who played at Colorado, has a groin strain that isn’t considered serious, although he can’t afford to miss too many more practices. …

After dominating the second-string secondary during practice Sunday, rookie receiver Jerry Jeudy got some first-team reps Sunday. He made a couple catches during team periods but the Broncos' secondary seemed to pay him closer attention. ...

Austin Schlottmann was the Broncos’ first-string center on Friday. On Sunday, he was the second-string right guard and third-string center. Patrick Morris, the third-string center Friday, worked with Lock and the starters Sunday. Rookie center Lloyd Cushenberry III worked with the second-string offense both days. …

After Isaac Yiadom was the No. 3 corner along with starters A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan on Friday, it was De’Vante Bausby at No. 3 Sunday. …

Among the players who impressed during practice Sunday: Quarterback Drew Lock, receiver Courtland Sutton, left tackle Garett Bolles, tight end Noah Fant, rookie defensive lineman McTelvin Agim and rookie cornerback Michael Ojemudia. …

Backup quarterback Jeff Driskel underthrew a couple receivers Sunday, especially on an out pattern that Bausby intercepted. …

No. 3 quarterback Brett Rypien underthrew rookie tight end Albert Obkwuegbunam on one play, but later hooked up with rookie Kendall Hinton for the play of the day, a perfectly deep toward the left pylon for a touchdown. …