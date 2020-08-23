Broncos notes: Rookie center Cushenberry makes his move

Two other rookies, Ojemudia and Strnad, suffer injuries. Team signs rookie receiver Cody White.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — After first-round receiver Jerry Jeudy, Lloyd Cushenberry III may be the next rookie to make the biggest impact on the 2020 Broncos.

Working in and out with the first-team offense last week, Cushenberry stayed with Drew Lock’s offense for the full practice Sunday.

Cushenberry snapped last year to Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow for the national champion LSU Tigers, then was the second of three, third-round draft picks by the Broncos in late-April.

“It’s obviously an advantage for him personally that he’s played center most of his college career,’’ said head coach Vic Fangio in a Zoom media call following practice Sunday. “He’s played at a good college. Obviously, they won the championship last year. He’s played it at a high level of competition in the SEC. You could say he’s more ready that some players are coming from certain programs.”

Second-year player Austin Schlottmann, who started training camp as the frontrunner for the starting center spot, got some first-team reps during an early tune-up drill Sunday but then moved to second team.

Another center candidate, Patrick Morris, got “benched” for a few reps after his late hit on rookie defensive tackle McTelvin Agim.

“Which is bad to do for two reasons,’’ Fangio said. “One, it’s a penalty. Two, we don’t throw each other down like that.”

It won't be known until practice Monday whether the Broncos have settled on Cushenberry at center, or if their rotation with Schlottmann and Morris continue.

Drafted rookies Ojemudia, Strnad injured

The Broncos had a couple other rookies they were counting on, third-round cornerback Michael Ojemudia and fifth-round inside linebacker Justin Strnad, suffer injuries.

Ojemudia has a quad injury and will miss at least a week. Strnad suffered a wrist injury during practice Sunday and was escorted into the locker room.

Running back Melvin Gordon (ribs) missed a second practice. Outside linebacker Von Miller (elbow) and tight end Nick Vannett (concussion) returned on a limited basis.

Broncos sign receiver

With the leg injuries to KJ Hamler (hamstring) and Juwann Winfree (groin), the Broncos added receiver depth by signing undrafted rookie Cody White.

Good sized at 6-foot-3, 217 pounds, White had 66 catches for 922 yards and six touchdowns last year as a junior for Michigan State.

He had been with the Chiefs and Giants before getting his opportunity with the Broncos.

Schedule

The Broncos held their longest practice of training camp Sunday at 2 hours, 25 minutes. Quarterback Drew Lock and the offense did not have their best day.