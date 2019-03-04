ENGLEWOOD – No receivers were added in free agency. Emmanuel Sanders is recovering well from left Achilles surgery but he won’t be ready to practice until training camp.

New Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco must get to know Courtland Sutton and in a hurry.

Ready or not – and in the final month of his rookie season last year he was not -- Sutton is the Broncos’ No. 1 receiver, at least through this offseason.

“I’m excited going into this season knowing that I am going to get to be the No. 1 and I’ll get all of the looks and all of the pressure,’’ Sutton said in his press conference Tuesday. “I’m excited about that. I want my teammates to look to me as that leader and that guy that is going to assume that role and take it and go with it as long as I possibly can.”

It was noteworthy that Sutton was called out as the Broncos’ first offensive player to meet the media on the first day of the team’s offseason program. The honor is ordinarily bestowed upon the top veteran stalwarts. Von Miller was the no-brainer defensive choice. On offense, Demaryius Thomas and Matt Paradis are no longer around. Sanders is rehabbing. Flacco just had a press conference, as did tight end Jeff Heuerman.

And so Sutton was the choice, not through the process of elimination but as a sign the Broncos want him to step up. Need him to step now.

Sutton had spectacular flashes last year and finished with 42 catches for 704 yards and four touchdowns – respectable production for a rookie. But when Sanders’ Achilles gave out in practice after the Broncos had won three in a row but had four games remaining, his void was not adequately filled.

Sutton, a second-round selection out of SMU last year, moved up from No. 3 to No. 2 receiver after Thomas was traded at midseason, then from No. 2 to No. 1 in the final four games after Sanders’ injury.

The Broncos lost all four of their remaining games as Sutton averaged just 3.5 catches and 36.5 yards.

“There were a lot of learning lessons,’’ he said. “A lot of what was expected of a No. 1. I’m taking all of those lessons that I learned from those last four games and taking them into this season and taking those expectations and going to run with them.’’

What exactly, were those lessons?

“The No. 1 role, you can’t go into a game and have one or two catches,’’ he said. “You have to go into a game and be ‘that guy’ every day. That is something that I know, and I accept that role.’’

Sanders update

If Sanders recovers, he’ll likely return as the Broncos’ No. 1 receiver. And so far so good in his recovery, although he’s still a couple weeks away from running.

“I feel good,’’ he said. “I’ll definitely be ready to go for sure.’’

Ready to go by training camp?

“Yeah, that’s the goal,’’ he said.

Risner, Jones visit Broncos, Thorson to workout

Offensive line prospect Dalton Risner, the pride of Wiggins, will take a top 30 pre-draft visit with the Broncos at team headquarters Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello won’t be there to shake his hand. Scangarello will be in Chicago working out Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson on Wednesday.

Risner is a projected second-round pick who played right tackle for Kansas State but could shift to guard or center at the NFL level.

The Broncos also recently brought in Ohio State defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones for a visit. He's 6-foot-3, 281 so he'd project as 3-4 defensive end with the Broncos.

Jones broke out as fourth-year junior last season with 8.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.