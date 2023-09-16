Broncos place tight end Dulcich on IR

It's the third time in two years the Broncos' talented pass catching TE has been shelved by a hamstring.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without talented but now hamstring-plagued Greg Dulcich for at least the next four games as the team placed their top receiving tight end on injured reserve Saturday.

Veteran running back Dwayne Washington has been elevated from the practice squad for the game Sunday against Washington.

Dulcich missed seven games last season -- the first five and final two -- because of a hamstring strain. He stayed healthy through this year's OTAs, minicamp, training camp and preseason. But late in the first half of the Broncos' season-opening game last Sunday against Las Vegas, Dulcich reached back to grab his right hamstring as he was running a route away from the play.

He had two catches for 21 yards before his hamstring gave. With Dulcich out, the Broncos' top receiving tight ends will be Adam Trautman and undrafted rookie Nate Adkins, with blocking tight end Chris Manhertz also getting snaps.

Washington is in his 8th NFL season, primarily as a quality special teams player. He played two years for the Detroit Lions, who had selected him in the seventh round of the 2016 draft, and previous five seasons with the New Orleans Saints, including four years with Sean Payton as his head coach.

Kareem fined

Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was fined $14,819 by the league for his unnecessary roughness penalty late in the game against the Raiders. Jackson drew a penalty after knocking out receiver Jakobi Meyers, who will not play in this week's game at Buffalo because he is still in the concussion protocol.

Jackson tweeted his irritation at also getting fined for the way he wears his pants during the game.

Meyers was also fined $10,927 for taunting Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis after scoring the game's first touchdown. Raiders' linebacker Divine Deable was fined $7,547 for grabbing the facemask of Broncos' running back Jaleel McLaughlin.

Broncos' safety Justin Simmons was not fined for his hit on Raiders' quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo that drew a penalty and sent Jimmy G to the concussion tent for observation for two plays.