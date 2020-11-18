Drew Lock participates in walkthrough, not practice

Lock suffered injury to oblique muscle in rib area Sunday. He may practice Thursday and play Sunday. Backup QB Brett Rypien took most of the reps Wednesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos quarterback Drew Lock didn’t practice Wednesday because of a strained oblique muscle in his rib-cage area.

Lock did participate in the team's walkthrough prior to practice, then observed practice while wearing his helmet, an indication he was paying attention to the play calls relayed from offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur to backup quarterback Brett Rypien. During one drill, Lock took snaps from equipment manager Mike “Hands” Harrington and feigned a drop back and throw without letting the ball go from his hand.

“He’s made good progress since Monday morning until Wednesday morning,'' said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio. "We’ll see how much he continues to make the progress throughout the week and see where he goes.”

There is a chance Lock practices Thursday, if on a limited basis before his sore side is more seriously tested Friday. Lock came up wincing following a third-and-1 quarterback sneak late in the first half of the Broncos’ 37-12 loss Sunday at Las Vegas, a game in which he threw four interceptions.

There is hope Lock can regroup and play Sunday against the Miami Dolphins at Empower Field at Mile High, although it’s too early to tell how he will respond from the discomfort in his side. Despite the increased COVID restrictions Governor Polis and Mayor Hancock have imposed throughout the state of Colorado and city of Denver, the Broncos are cleared to host up to 5,700 fans for their game Sunday.