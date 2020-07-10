Drew Lock practices but Brett Rypien presently expected to start against Patriots

Lock has been throwing a football for the past 3 days. Rypien took the starting QB press conference Wednesday.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — He didn’t throw far or fast, at least not for media viewing. But Broncos quarterback Drew Lock wasn’t laboring or wincing to throw, either.

For the first time since suffering a strained rotator cuff in his right throwing shoulder 2 ½ weeks ago in a game 2 loss at Pittsburgh, Lock practiced Wednesday.

Looked OK, too. Without the media around, Lock had tossed a football around Monday and Tuesday, also.

Still it was Brett Rypien who took the Zoom chair for the appointed starting quarterback press conference.

It probably will be Rypien who starts Sunday against the Patriots. But even Ryp knows not for long.

“I understand my role,’’ Rypien said before humbling adding: “This is Drew Lock’s team. He’s been the leader of this franchise for the past year. He’s done an unbelievable job with that. I have to do what I can to help him and help this team win. And if that’s me playing this week and helping our team win this week that’s all I’m focused on.”

There are so many probabilities revolving around the Broncos-Patriots game this week, and few certainties. The Broncos will probably play the Patriots this Sunday in Foxborough, Mass. But with the virus pandemic leaking into New England roster, nothing is certain.

Rypien will probably start Sunday. But don’t be surprised if Lock tries to make it. If this where a playoff game with no tomorrow, Lock might well be able to play. But this is the early part of the regular season with 12 weeks of tomorrows and the risk of aggravating his shoulder with a blast from a sack seems greater than the value of going all in on the Patriots.

Especially when Rypien, for all his mistakes, engineered 37 points and a victory in his only NFL start basically without practice last week against the Jets.

“I’m going about it like I’m going to play Sunday,’’ Rypien said. “Obviously, there’s some uncertainty with Drew right now, and he’s going to be practicing today which is great. I’m really happy that he’s able to come back. From my standpoint, I have to prepare like I’m going to play and if the coaches tell me on Thursday or Friday that Drew’s ready to go and he can play, that’s awesome, too, and I’ll be there to support him and get him ready.”

Cam Newton probably won’t play quarterback for the Patriots. He is recovering from the virus. But with the ever secretive Belichick, you never know.