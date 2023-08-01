Broncos' Uwazurike facing criminal charges for betting on Iowa State and Broncos games

Already suspended indefinitely by NFL for gambling, Uwazurike now named in criminal complaint alleging he made 32 wagers on Broncos games and players last season.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A week ago, Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for gambling. That now may be the least of his problems.

According to the Des Moines Register, a sports gambling probe by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation names Uwazurike for not only betting on two Iowa State games he played in during the 2021 season, but making 32 wagers on Broncos players and games during his rookie season of 2022. Uwazurike is also accused of tampering with records, according to the criminal complaint.

The NFL announced last week Uwazurike had suspended indefinitely for gambling on NFL games last year with no chance to apply for reinstatement until July 24, 2024. The Iowa criminal complaint reveals more details, stating the FanDuel account he controlled placed 32 wagers on Broncos games and players from September through December in 2022.

Uwazurike played in six games for the Broncos during that span with Denver. The Broncos went 1-5 in games from September through December that Uwazurike played.

The Iowa gambling probe centers on four current and former Iowa State athletes, including starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers. A wrestler, Paniro Johnson, football offensive lineman Dodger Sauser and former Cyclone Uwazurike are also named in the probe, according to the Des Moines Register.

