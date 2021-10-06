Klis' Mike Drop podcast special edition: Chatting with Steelers greats Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier about rushing record they were unaware existed

In the latest edition of his podcast, 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis talked with the Pittsburgh legends after Baltimore and Denver caused so much fuss this week.

DENVER — There's been a lot of chatter this week about what the Ravens did on the final play of the game against the Broncos.

Rather than take a knee, Baltimore ran the football with the game in hand up 23-7 (and just three second left on the clock) to extend its 100-yard rushing streak to 43 consecutive games and tie an NFL record.

In the latest edition of his podcast "Klis' Mike Drop," our 9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis talks with two Steelers legends who the current Ravens are now tied with for the mark. Franco Harris and Rocky Bleier joined Mike and were unaware they even held the previous record.

“I wish I would have known that we held that record,’’ former Steelers’ running back Bleier said in a Zoom interview Wednesday with 9NEWS and his longtime friend and fellow Steelers’ ball-carrier Harris. “The first time I heard about it was when I got this text message."

Led by the fullback Harris and halfback Bleier, the Pittsburgh Steelers had run off 43 consecutive games of at least 100 yards starting from Game 13 of a 14-game schedule in 1974 until game 13 of the 1977 season. The Ravens matched that this past weekend in controversial fashion, so it was fun to hear from Harris and Bleier.

